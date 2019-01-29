Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-7 35 -1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

UCHRA seeking safe, friendly drivers with a Class D license and F endorsement for flexible, part-time opportunity. All Agency drivers must pass a drug and alcohol screening, pass a background check, and have a clean driving record. For more information, call (931) 528-1127 or visit the local UCHRA office. Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 10-25-tf

____________________________

____________________________