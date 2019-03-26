Garage / Yard Sales

|
________________________________________________________

I Want It All – 32 vendors, Indian jewelry, Matilda Jane, Popsie Roxy jewelry, Tennessee/Alabama jewelry and clothes, Mary Kay, boutiques, CBD oils, miscellaneous items,  along with hand made towels/crochet.  Indoors/outdoors.  Will have concession stand food for sale.  Too much to list.  Come out and have fun with us all.  Doors open Friday and Saturday, April 5th and April 6th 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. @  Smith Co. Ag Center.  Any questions contact Bea Davis  615-588-6452, before 5 pm.  3-28-2tpd

____________________________

Garage Sale – Thursday/Friday, Hogan Rd. Gordonsville.  Rain or shine.  3 families.  Furniture, antiques, home decor and etc.    3-28-1tpd

____________________________

Big Yard Sale – Sat. March 30 from 8 – 2.  48 Caney Fork Rd. off Hwy. 70.  First one in years – too much to list.  Canceled till the following Sat. if rains.  No early birds or pre-sales. 3-28-1tpd

____________________________

MOVING! Must sale.  Inside yard sale.  Rain or shine.  Tables & chairs, figurines, porcelain dolls, sofa tables, end tables, Christmas decorations & much, much more.  March 29, April 5 time 8-5, March 30, April 6 time 8-2.           3-28-2tpd

____________________________                     ____________________________

