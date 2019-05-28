Garage / Yard Sales
• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •
YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!
CONTACT US AT 735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!
________________________________________________________
Yard Sale – Angie Wagner, 113 Chester St., Gordonsville, TN. May 30-June 1, 7:00 A.M. 2 curio cabinets, women clothes sizes sm. to xxlg, kitchenware, antique tea pots, Home Interior, electric guitar and amp, blue 1995 Chevy Silverado extended cab truck and more. 5-30-1tpd
____________________________
Garage Sale – 5/31 & 6/1 7AM-1PM. 101 Dennys Br. Ln. off New Middleton Hwy. Follow signs. Too much to list. Everything priced to sell. 5-30-1tpd
____________________________
____________________________