Garage / Yard Sales

Friday- Saturday Yard Sale at 8:00 at Shoulders TV. Cancelled is rain. Lance and Holly Anderson. Children and adult clothes. Household, baby, and children’s items.            6-20-1t

Yard Sale; Friday & Saturday, June 21st and 22nd, 8AM-2PM. 3 familes- A little bit of everything. 140 Trousdale Ferry Pike, Gordonsville, TN.                                   6-20-1tpd

Basement Sale 6-21 &22  7:00 to 4:00  51 Hickman Hwy.  Couches, recliners, china cabinet, oak table & chairs, 61″ TV, baby bed, dishes, wall decor, clothes all sizes.  Too much to list Everything is priced to sale.                                 6-20-1tpd

Yard Sale Rain or Shine – 6 Hickman Hwy, Gordonsville,  behind ShopRite, June 19, 20, 21, Wed. after 2:00 pm Thur. & Fri 8 – until.  Clothes assorted sizes, some new $1.00 each.                       6-20-1tpd

231 Ferguson Hollow Rd, Buffalo Valley – 10 am-?  June 22, 23, 29, 30.  Clothes, computer desk and much more.                       6-20-2tpd

