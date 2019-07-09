Garage / Yard Sales

|
Huge 3 Family Yard Sale – Friday  July 12th, 7AM-? Saturday July 13th 7AM-?  14 Coomer Lane, Hwy 70, Popes Hill.  Womens plus size clothes, mens clothes, shoes, home decor, tools.  Too much to list.  Everything is priced to sell. CHEAP!!  Rain or shine!!!  7-11-1tpd

Yard Sale – 7-12 & 7-13, 8:00 to 12:00 at 407 Jefferson Ave. East, Carthage.                         7-11-1tpd

Huge Yard Sale –  Thursday 8-5, Friday 8-5, Saturday 8-1, 598 Defeated Creek Hwy at the home of April Kemp. Tons of kids clothing- boys newborn to adult small, girls newborn to size 8, women’s clothing, purses, jewelry, home decor, toys, housewares, furniture, antiques, and many more items.  7-11-1t

Yard Sale – July 12-13  6:30-5:00 PM at 35 Horseshoe Bend Lane.  Something for everyone.  7-11-1tpd

Yard Sale – Wednesday-Saturday, July 10-13 at the home of Joey & Jamie Donoho, 103 Reynolds Street, South Carthage.  Mens, womens name brand clothing, shoes, purses, boys name brand clothing & shoes – sizes youth small – youth large, dishes, pictures, crystal glassware and  many other items.  Come see us.       7-11-1tpd

Yard Sale – Fri. & Sat., July 12 & 13, South Carthage, 110 Lebanon Hwy between Eatherly Construction and the Pavilion.              7-11-1tpd

Yard Sale – 205 Hillcrest Dr.  Carthage.  Clothes, dishes, furniture, cheap.  Fri. Sat.  12 & 13. 7-11-1tpd

Yard Sale – 7/12 & 7/13 8AM- ? 315 Hull Ave, Carthage.           7-11-1tpd

