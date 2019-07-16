SALE TAX HOLIDAY NEXT WEEKEND

One of the most popular shopping weekends of the year will take place next week. The annual sales tax holiday will take place from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28. During the holiday period, shoppers can save nearly 10 percent on more than 150 different items, including clothing, school supplies and computers, as students prepare for the back-to-school season.

This year, the sales tax holiday begins Friday, July 26 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, July 28 at 11:59 p.m. State and local taxes will not be collected on exempt items that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less. For a full list of tax-exempt items, visit website www.tntaxholiday.com. The sales tax holiday weekend is for everyone, not just students or even just Tennesseans. Anyone who wants to shop in Tennessee during the last weekend of July is eligible to save on sales tax. Tennessee law provides for a sales tax holiday each year during the last weekend in July.

For more information about the sales tax holiday, including frequently asked questions, please visit www.tntaxholiday.com.