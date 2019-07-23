Garage / Yard Sales

|
________________________________________________________

Garage Sale – Home decor, furniture, curtains, etc.  Friday, Saturday till noon.  125 Valley View Avenue, Gordonsville.      7-25-1tpd

____________________________

HUGE, HUGE, HUGE! Nice clean Yard Sale.  Times 7-4 Thursday 25, Friday 26, 8-2 Saturday 27, (Sat. will be half price with what’s left) 1011 N Main Street, Carthage.  Matilda Jane size 6-10 girls  $8-$22.00, Thirty One, lots and lots of NICE clothes men’s, women’s, tons of girls size 6-10, boys size 2-4T, shoes, tons of girl & boy toys, Star-Wars toys, (sets) of Red Fiesta Ware, TONS of nice home decor, king size bed, dresser, 2 kitchen hutches, bikes, books, antiques, riding toys, Coach purse, nice TV, pole lamps, fill a Walmart bag full on some of the clothes for $2.00, coolers, old crosscut saw, tools, garden tools, new curtains, Samsung front load washer and dryer $250, tools, lots of kitchen stuff, Victoria Secret, Pampered Chef, Come on out and shop. 7-25-1tpd

____________________________

HUGE YARD SALE – 3 families, July 25, 26, 27th.  304 New Hope Rd, Alexandria.  Clothes, furniture, jewelry, tools.  Lots of everything. 

Too much to list.             7-25-1tpd

____________________________

Yard Sale – 14 E. Main St.  Gordonsville, behind Classic Cuts, July 26 & 27 7 AM til ?  Lift chair, desk, pictures, kitchen items, vacuum cleaner, shoes, mens and womens clothing, including womens plus size.  Factory wheels, lug nuts center caps on 265/75 R16.  Michelin tires for a 2002 2500 4X4 Dodge Ram, electric blower, Chicago electric welding 90 amp flux wire welder, 42 ” cut L120 20 HP VTwin John Deere riding mower.  Many more items. 7-25-1tpd

____________________________

Yard Sale – Eastland Heights, 129 Walton Avenue, Saturday, July 27. Weather permitting.  7 a.m.- 5 p.m.  7-25-1tpd

____________________________

Yard Sale – Friday, July 26, 7-5, Saturday, July 27, 7-?  70 Lebanon Hwy.     7-25-1tpd

____________________________

____________________________

