Garage / Yard Sales
Summer Blowout Sale – Friday, August 9 7 to 5 PM, Saturday, August 10 7 to 3 PM. Smith County Ag Center, 159 Ag Center Lane, South Carthage, Tenn. 37030. 20 different booths. Lots & lots of stuff. New & used. Hosted by Joann Spivey. 8-8-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – Off Hogan’s Creek on Thompson Hollow. Thurs., Fri, Sat. 8-8-1tpd
____________________________
Super Yard Sale with awesome deals. Many items new & used. Come check it out. Aug. 8, 9 ,10. Cancel if rain. 8-8-1tpd
____________________________
Multiple Yard Sale – Meadow Drive, Gordonsville. Saturday, August 10 from 7AM-12PM. 8-8-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – Friday & Saturday, August 9 & 10 at home of Larry & Brenda Preston, 224 Lancaster Hwy, Hickman. 8-8-1tpd
____________________________
625 College Ave E, Carthage. Huge Yard Sale. Fri. & Sat., Aug. 9-10, lots of clothes, furniture, and more! 8-8-1tpd
____________________________
____________________________