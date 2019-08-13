Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-7 35 -1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Lafayette Head Start Teacher Assistant, Lafayette, TN $8.73 hour, 8 Hours per day. Fringe Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, Retirement Program, Paid Holidays, Sick and Annual Leave. Head Start will accept applications through August 23, 2019. Applications received by mail must be postmarked by August 23, 2019. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. Application forms are available at the Central Office, Head Start, Center, Career, or www.lbjc.org. 8-15-1t

____________________________

____________________________