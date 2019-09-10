Help Wanted
Smith County Child Care. Must be over 18 years old, high school grad or GED, pass drug and background check. Stop by 245 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville for more information. 9-5-2tpd
The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Smith County Head Start Teacher Assistant, Carthage, TN $8.73 per hour, 8 hours per day. Fringe Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, Retirement Program, Paid Holidays, Sick and Annual Leave. Employment Application must be in the L.B.J.& C. Central Office by September 17, 2019 or postmarked by September 17, 2019. An Employment Application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Center, or www.lbjc.org. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. 9-12-1t
