Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-7 35 -1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

Smith County Child Care. Must be over 18 years old, high school grad or GED, pass drug and background check. Stop by 245 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville for more information. 9-5-2tpd

____________________________

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Smith County Head Start Teacher Assistant, Carthage, TN $8.73 per hour, 8 hours per day. Fringe Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, Retirement Program, Paid Holidays, Sick and Annual Leave. Employment Application must be in the L.B.J.& C. Central Office by September 17, 2019 or postmarked by September 17, 2019. An Employment Application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Center, or www.lbjc.org. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. 9-12-1t

____________________________

____________________________