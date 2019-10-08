Garage / Yard Sales
Yard Sale – 15 Cloverdale Ln, Hickman, Tn. A little of everything. Oct. 11, 12, 2019. 10-10-1tpd
Carport Sale – Several families. Thursday & Friday- 10th & 11th, 7 – until. 6 Hickman Hwy. “Everything”. Huge. 10-10-1tpd
Last Yard Sale This Year– Oct. 10, 7AM-4PM. 140 Elizabeth Dr. Gordonsville. 10-10-1tpd
Day Care and Multiple Family Yard Sale – 7:00 AM until ? Saturday, Oct. 12th rain or shine. Toys and day care equipment as well as clothes and home items. Smith County Child Care, 245 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville. 10-10-1t
MOVING SALE October 11th, 118 Poplar Drive Brush Creek. Furniture- Household Items-Clothes-Toys-Holiday Decorations. 10-10-1t
Huge Garage Sale & Moving Sale – clothes, furniture, auto parts, too many items to list. Come on Out. 212 Dixon Sps. Hwy, across from Smith Co. Motors, Thurs. 10, Friday, until ???? 10-10-1tpd
2 Family Yard Sale – 166 Rawls Creek Rd. Friday & Saturday, Oct. 11th & 12th. 10-10-1tpd
Fundraising Yard Sale for Ecuador Missions @ Wind of Pentecost, off of Bradford Hill Rd. in South Carthage. It’s Friday, Oct. 11th @8AM-4PM and Saturday, Oct. 12th @ 8AM-2PM. 31 Landfill Lane, Brush Creek, TN 38547. 10-10-1tpd
Large 5 family yard sale Saturday, October 12th. 7 a.m. till. Located at 147 Beasley Bend Road, Riddleton. 10-10-1t
Oct. 11, Friday & Oct. 12, Saturday, 8-3. Huge House Purge Sale! Clothes; men, women, boys, baby, shoes, winter clothing, toys, home furnishing & decor & more. 130 Proffitt Street, Carthage,TN 37030. 10-10-1tpd
