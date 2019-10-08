Garage / Yard Sales

|
Yard Sale –  15 Cloverdale Ln, Hickman, Tn.  A little of everything.  Oct. 11, 12, 2019.           10-10-1tpd

Carport Sale – Several families.  Thursday & Friday- 10th & 11th, 7 – until.  6 Hickman Hwy.  “Everything”.   Huge.       10-10-1tpd

Last Yard Sale This Year– Oct. 10, 7AM-4PM.  140 Elizabeth Dr. Gordonsville.                  10-10-1tpd

Day Care and Multiple Family Yard Sale – 7:00 AM until ?  Saturday, Oct. 12th rain or shine.  Toys and day care equipment as well as clothes and home items.  Smith County Child Care, 245 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville.                       10-10-1t

MOVING SALE  October 11th, 118 Poplar Drive Brush Creek. Furniture- Household Items-Clothes-Toys-Holiday Decorations.  10-10-1t

Huge Garage Sale  & Moving Sale – clothes, furniture, auto parts, too many items to list.  Come on Out.  212 Dixon Sps. Hwy, across from Smith Co. Motors, Thurs. 10, Friday, until ????                       10-10-1tpd

2 Family Yard Sale – 166 Rawls Creek Rd.  Friday & Saturday, Oct. 11th & 12th.                  10-10-1tpd

Fundraising Yard Sale for Ecuador Missions @ Wind of Pentecost, off of Bradford Hill Rd. in South Carthage.  It’s Friday, Oct. 11th @8AM-4PM and Saturday, Oct. 12th @ 8AM-2PM.  31 Landfill Lane, Brush Creek, TN  38547.   10-10-1tpd

Large 5 family yard sale Saturday, October 12th.  7 a.m. till.  Located at 147 Beasley Bend Road, Riddleton.                      10-10-1t

Oct. 11, Friday & Oct. 12, Saturday, 8-3.  Huge House Purge Sale! Clothes; men, women, boys, baby, shoes, winter clothing, toys, home furnishing & decor & more.  130 Proffitt Street, Carthage,TN  37030.  10-10-1tpd

