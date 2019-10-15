Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-7 35 -1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy:

Central Office Maintenance Worker

Cookeville, TN $12.00 per hour, 8 hours per day

Fringe Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, Retirement

Program, Paid Holidays, Sick and Annual Leave

Employment Application must be in the L.B.J.& C. Central Office by October 24, 2019 or postmarked by October 24, 2019.

An Employment Application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Centers, or www.lbjc.org.

For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. 10-17-1t

____________________________

____________________________