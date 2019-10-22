Garage / Yard Sales
Garage Sale @ 118 Celia Dr Gordonsville (subdivision @ Gordonsville Park) on Thursday Oct 24th & Friday Oct 25th from 7:00-5:00. Some of the items include lots of household items, oak dining room table w/6 chairs, stainless steel side by side frig, outdoor furniture, bikes, truck tool box and large selection of Longaberger baskets. Several families-located at the home of Frankie Dickerson & Wilma Williams. Rain or shine. 10-24-1tpd
Yard Sale – 214 Lancaster Highway Hickman, TN. Ladies small to XXL. Infant boys and girls clothes up to 16. Household stuff. Saturday, October 26 at 8 a.m. Too much to mention. 10-24-1tpd
Four family yard sale 102 McKinney Road Gordonsville. Thursday October 24 10:00-6:00. Friday October 25 8:00-6:00. Saturday October 26 8:00-1:00. 10-24-1tpd
Moving sale: Rain or Shine. Friday and Saturday. 10 Lollar Lane. One mile off of Alexandria exit. Mens LG-2XL. Womens L-2XL and children clothes. Furniture, rugs, glassware. ALL MUST GO. 10-24-1tpd
Garage sale: 306 Dixon Springs Highway. Thursday-Saturday. October 24-26. Christmas decorations, furniture & other household items.10-24-1tpd
Last of the Estate / Garage Sale. Friday 25th and Saturday 26th. 8:00 until 5:00. 3387 Big Springs Road. Lebanon, TN. Inside – rain or shine.10-24-1tpd
Yard Sale 111 Bowmans Branch Pleasant Shade Saturday 26th – 8 to 4. Canceled if raining or going to rain. Lots of stuff.10-24-1tpd
Multi family yard sale Thursday and Friday October 24th and 25th at 523 Pea Ridge Rd Chestnut Mound TN 38552 furniture, clothes all sizes, toys, housewares, and much more. 10-24-1tpd
JAK unique yard sale. 299 Defeated Creek Highway Carthage. Friday October 25 & Saturday 26. 8 am-4 pm each day. We have something for everyone lots of not your average stuff. Antiques, Vintage, upcycled, unique items, houseware, furniture, 11ft Coleman Crawdads John Boat, bow & crossbow with scope & arrows, flat screen TV, computer desk, vintage vinyl albums, bumper pool table, so much more.10-24-1tpd
