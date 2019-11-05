Garage / Yard Sales
Big Yard Sale – Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 388 Club Springs Road, directly across from Dillard’s Old Store at the end of the Bellar Hollow. Antiques, mens and womens designer clothes, all sizes up to 3X, home furnishings, something for everyone. First time ever. VERY CHEAP PRICES. 11-7-1tpd
Yard Sale – Nov. 7, 8, 9, Thursday, Friday, & Saturday. Time 7AM to 2PM at L.B. Martin house, 322 Lebanon Hwy, 37030. 11-7-1tpd
