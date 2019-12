Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-7 35 -1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

SEI HEALTHCARE IS HIRING CAREGIVERS AND CNA’S TO PROVIDE IN-HOME CARE FOR OUR CLIENTS IN CARTHAGE We have immediate openings for the following shifts for non-medical in-homecare. Shifts are Monday-Thursday 11:00PM to 7:00AM and Sunday 8:00AM to 6:00PM.

Call 615.373.3133 for more information. 12-12-2t

____________________________

____________________________