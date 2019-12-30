Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy:

Smith County Head Start Teacher Assistant

Carthage, TN $8.73 per hour, 8 hours per day

Fringe Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, Retirement Program, Paid Holidays, Sick and Annual Leave

Employment Application must be in the L.B.J.& C. Central Office by January 6, 2020 or postmarked by January 6, 2020.

An Employment Application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Center, Indeed.com, or www.lbjc.org.

For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. 1-2-1t

