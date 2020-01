OBIT: Ms. Polly Key Clariday

Ms. Polly Key Clariday, age 75, of Hartsville, passed away Saturday morning, January 18, 2020 at her home.

Preceded in death by: parents, Arthur & Mary Clariday; 4 brothers, James, Billy, Jack & John Clariday; 2 sisters, Jean Roddy & Nancy Smith.

Survived by: son, William “Bubba” (Sharon) Henley Jr.-Hartsville; daughter, Lynn (Ronnie) Wilburn-Lafayette; 5 grandchildren, Chris (Andrea) Crowder, Jeremy Crowder, Spencer (Chelsea) Burton, Jaxson Henley & Cooper Henley; 2 step grandchildren, Jennifer & Joey Wilburn; 5 great grandchildren, Myle & Maddox Crowder, Devyn, Braylon & Layne Burton; 2 step great grandchildren, Kailyn & Aiden Wilburn; 4 brothers, Charles (Barbara) Clariday-Donelson, Donald (Navie) Clariday-Orangeburg, SC, Mack (Veva) Clariday-Lafayette, Lillard Clariday-Hartsville; 2 sisters, Dorothy (Kenneth) Oliver-Murfreesboro, Peggy (John Jr.) Church-Hartsville.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 AM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 conducted by Eld. Chris Crowder and Eld. Kevin Graham.

Grandchildren served as pallbearers.

Interment Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the East Main Missionary Baptist Church.

