COBLE SEEKING RE-ELECTION

I, Steve Coble, am announcing my candidacy for re-election for the Smith County Road Superintendent’s office on August 6. “First of all, I would like to thank all the citizens of Smith County for the opportunity to serve as the road superintendent for the past ten years. It has truly been an honor to represent Smith County in this capacity. We have made many upgrades to vehicles and equipment in an ever-changing world that meets technology demands every day.

“We have a staff of 19 men and two women, ranging in seniority of one year to 41 years. “We maintain a road system of over 300 roads (464 miles). During the past ten years we have been able to rework approximately 123 roads. This year we have been able to resurface (tar and chip) Gill Branch, Barnetts Campground, Denny Branch, Hilltop Circle, Hickman Creek Road North and South, Preston Lane and Stewart Hollow. We have also done small repair work on Holmes Gap, Switchboard, Harris Hollow and Green Hills roads. We always have work scheduled, but things change due to weather. With your patience, there is nothing that cannot be accomplished.

