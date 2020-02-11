DOG PARK IN CARTHAGE MOVES FORWARD

A dog park, proposed for the city walking track located on Industrial Drive in Carthage, is closer to becoming reality. The park is being proposed by a private citizen, John Kelley Lish, a member of the local Boy Scouts of America.

During its February meeting Thursday night, council members granted permission for the proposed park to be constructed on city property. Plans are to construct the park on a grassy area inside the walking track.

Lish has obtained commitments for donations from private businesses to fund most of the park’s infrastructure. The park would be fenced-in and include features common to a dog park. If the park is constructed, in addition to the property, the city is expected to provide some maintenance.

