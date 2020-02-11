REALTOR PASSES AWAY

A former realtor passed away last week. Retired realtor and Flat Rock Road resident, Dwin Wright, 78, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, at home.

Wright, Judy Smith and Bobby Wright Williams established B&W realty Company in Carthage in 1994.

Wright had been a licensed real estate agent in Tennessee since 1992. Wright, who battled Parkinson Disease for 30 years, retired in 2010.

A member of the 1959 graduating class at Smith County High School, Wright was also a member of the Carthage United Methodist Church.

