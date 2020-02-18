ARMED ROBBERY – SECOND TIME STORE ROBBED

Carthage police are investigating an armed robbery which took place at Smith County Discount Tobacco. According to an offense report, a lone male wearing a black mask entered the store at closing time, demanded money from the cash register while pulling a gun on a clerk. After the clerk handed over the money, the male fled the store on foot. The armed robbery occurred around 9 p.m., Wednesday (February 12), as the store was closing.

Five people were inside the store, including a three-year-old girl, when the gunman entered the business. The robber told a clerk “to open the cash register and at this time he brandished a gun”, according to the report. The male subject is described as being approximately six feet tall, slim build and wearing a gray hoodie and black mask. It’s unclear whether the individual was a white or black male.

The handgun was described on as being black. No customers were in the store, which closes at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, when the robbery took place. The individuals inside the store were employees or relatives of the employees.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!