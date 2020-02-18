HIGH NUMBER OF RESIDENTS VOTING EARLY

While most of the nation is focused on the 2020 presidential race, many Smith Countians are particularly interested in three county-wide referendums. The referendums are likely the reason for a high number of people turning out for early voting so far in the March 3 election.

Early voting numbers show there have been 503 people vote early in the election, during three and a-half days (Wednesday through Saturday) since early voting started.

Compared to the last Presidential Primary Election, that number is up considerably when 325 residents voted early during the first three and a-half days.

