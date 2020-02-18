SMITH CO. DEEMED ‘SECOND AMENDMENT SANCTUARY’

The county has officially been designated as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County”. Smith County has added its name to an increasing list of Tennessee counties to object to increased gun regulations. Commissioners approved a resolution during their February meeting held Monday (February 10) night, declaring the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County”.

“This is not going to override the U.S. Constitution. It’s our right to show support for the U.S. Constitution’s clause to bear arms,” commented Commissioner Jason Stewart. “It hurts my heart it has come to this,” commented County Mayor Jeff Mason prior to the vote.

The county mayor said the resolution was drafted after consulting with several officials. Prior to the vote, Commissioner Erica Ebel introduced four amendments to the resolution in a effort to change certain wording. All of the amendments failed when they did not receive a second from fellow commissioners.

In the end, Commissioner Ebel voted in support of the resolution which was unanimously approved. Basically, the Secondment Amendment to the Constitution protects individual rights to “keep and bear arms”. With an increase in mass shootings, lawmakers (on the national and state level) continue to introduce proposed laws increasing restrictions for gun owners.

READ MUCH MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!