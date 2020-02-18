UNDERCOVER OPERATION NETS TWO IN ROME
An undercover drug operation conducted by the sheriff’s department has resulted in the arrest of two individuals.
K-9 Officer Sgt. Junior Fields and Deputy Daniel McCoy conducted a covert undercover drug investigation in which an agreement was reached for an individual to purchase $450 of methamphetamine from an individual.
As a result of the undercover investigation, John Odell Bonner III, 48, Lebanon was charged with possession of methamphetamine and criminal conspiracy.
Bond for Bonner was set at $30,000 and is to appear in general sessions court on April 9.
