HOOT: PART TWO

When Jake Hoot was proclaimed winner of “The Voice” in mid-December on stage 12 at Universal Studios Hollywood, his mom had the best seat in the house.

Meanwhile, back in Tennessee, his father had the best seat in Lebanon.

The country singer’s parents, Stacy and Aaron, who spent 11 years as missionaries in the Dominican Republic, where Jake learned to play the guitar, have lived in Smith County the past nine years. Stacy owns Double Takes Photography, which she operates from home. Aaron works for Lochinvar in the City of Cedars.

Looking back on that incredible moment when Jake was named the winner, Stacy explained, “They flew us out to Los Angeles for his blind audition. Then they flew me, my daughters, Vivy and Katie, and Jake’s daughter, Macy, out for the finale.”

“I was at Lochinvar. They [management] brought pizza for us and shut down part of the plant so a lot of could watch on a big-screen TV,” recalled Aaron of the big night.

