MAN FACES CHARGES AFTER TAKING VEHICLE, LEADING POLICE ON PURSUIT

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle after it had been impounded and then leading police on a pursuit from South Carthage into Putnam County.

The man is also charged with striking a correctional officer in the head with a cup of urine after being jailed.

Prior to being arrested in the alleged theft and pursuit, the man is accused of crawling underneath a fence at Dale’s Towing Lot in South Carthage on Thursday.

According to an arrest warrant filed by South Carthage Police Chief David Long, the man crashed through the tow lot’s gate, narrowly missing two employees.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!