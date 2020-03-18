RESIDENTS REACT TO CORONAVIRUS

After months of watching the coronavirus (COVID-19) disrupt daily lives of millions of individuals thousands of miles away, this week Smith Countians find themselves impacted in a variety of ways as concerns surrounding the spread of the virus continue to heighten at the local level.

Schools closed Monday and are expected to remain closed at least through this month. Over the weekend, school officials announced schools would be closed this week beginning Monday (March 16) and continuing through March 20 because of the concerns raised by the coronavirus. Students will be on spring break from March 23 through March 27. Meanwhile, in an ever evolving situation, Monday (March 16) Governor Bill Lee encouraged schools to remain closed through the month. While elementary and high schools are closed, breakfast and lunch are still being served at certain locations for students.

