SMITH COUNTY’S FIRST CORONAVIRUS CASE CONFIRMED

ALL TENNESSEE SCHOOLS CLOSED THROUGH APRIL 24

The first case of an individual reporting positive for the coronavirus in Smith County was reported by the Tennessee Department of Health in Friday’s statistical update which takes place each day at 2 p.m.

Unfortunately, the news was not unexpected. Local health officials had projected it was only a matter of time before a local individual tested positive.

According to County Mayor Jeff Mason, the individual is in quarantine and is recovering at home.

“The people who may have come in contact with this person are being contacted,” the county mayor says, in a social media post.

In the post, Mayor Mason called for individuals to “not panic or go purchase groceries. Check on elderly neighbors to see if you can help with any needs they have. Please remember now more than ever to follow Center for Disease Control (CDC) suggestions. Stay at home if possible. No social gatherings of 10 or more. Maintain a six feet barrier between you and others at a minimum. Wash your hands! Wash your hands!”

A number of cases have been reported in neighboring counties.

As of Friday, these numbers include 20 in Wilson County, 13 in Putnam County, one in Macon County, three in DeKalb County and none in Trousdale and Jackson counties.

The governor has mandated schools remain closed through April 24.

