Governor says ‘stay at home’; first county coronavirus case

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a two-week “executive order” closing non-essential businesses, Monday.

During an afternoon press conference, Governor Lee announced his signing of Executive Order 21, which issued a two-week statewide order closing of non-essential businesses and “urging” Tennesseans to stay home in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Order takes effect at 11:59 p.m., Tuesday and lasts through April 14, during which time only essential businesses are to continue operating and residents are urged to stay home “as much as possible”.

First case reported:

For some time, health officials suspected the coronavirus had spread to Smith County.

What officials had feared was confirmed Friday when Tennessee Department of Health statistics listed one person as having tested positive for the virus.

