First COVID-19 fatality recorded; plans in place to re-open Smith County
The state health department listed the county’s first COVID-19 related fatality last week.
The female victim lived in the Rock City area and had underlying health issues. It’s believed the victim contracted COVID-19 outside Smith County. Also, the victim passed away at a Sumner County healthcare facility.
Meanwhile, in the latest development, Governor Bill Lee announced Monday Smith County is among the 89 counties which will re-open as of May 1.
