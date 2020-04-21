OBIT: Dolores “Deese” Johnson

Mrs. Dolores Hemontolor Johnson “Deese” was born to Dewey and Sadie Kolbe Hemontolor in Wilson County, on September 19, 1938. Mrs. Johnson, age 81, passed into the arms of our Lord and Savior on April 14, 2020.

Mrs. Johnson graduated from Lebanon High School and was one of the first 13 who graduated from Cumberland Junior College in 1958. She later graduated from MTSU. She was a legal secretary for 15 years and later taught at Watertown High School for 28 years. She loved to travel and chaperoned high school students to Europe on 11 occasions. She was a member of Lebanon First United Methodist Church and attended Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church, where her husband serves as pastor. She was also a 50 year member of Rose Croix Chapter 95 of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Shannon Hemontolor; grandson, Adam Johnson; son-in-law, Ernest Morgan. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Rev. Dickie W. Johnson; two children: Wayland (Rhonda) Johnson and Allyson Morgan; grandchildren: Aaron Upton, David (Charaya) Upton, Noah (Rachel) Johnson and Hannah Johnson; great-grandchildren: Alexander Bradford, Violet Upton and Gracie Johnson; brothers: Howard (Cheryl) Hemontolor and Albert (Vickie) Hemontolor, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

“Deese” loved her church and family. She was a strong believer in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved and was very proud of her many students at Watertown High School. She touched so many people and made their lives a little better. Mrs. Johnson will be missed by her family and all who knew her.

Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) health concerns, there was a private graveside service Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Commerce Cemetery with Rev. David Hesson officiating. A public memorial service will be held later in the year when the health emergency has passed.

Memorials may be made to the Widows and Orphans Fund, 100 7th Ave. No., Nashville, TN 37203 or the Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church, 951 Cookeville Hwy., Chestnut Mound, TN 38552.

This notice is provided as a courtesy to the Johnson family.

