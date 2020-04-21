‘Safer at Home’ fine with 93-year-old resident of Grant

Staying “Safer at Home” is not a problem for Grant resident Florence Hall.

One of the county’s few residents who continues to follow a rural tradition of self-sustaining, Hall’s freezer and kitchen cabinets are well stocked with food items preserved by freezing and canning from her family’s garden.

The Grant resident feels freezing and canning fresh vegetables as well as fresh fruits off vines or trees is a way of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Have you looked at some of the ingredients that go into canned goods bought at the store?” Hall asks.

In addition, Hall makes her own bread with flour and milk.

With a pantry and freezer well-stocked don’t look for Hall at the local grocery store anytime soon.

