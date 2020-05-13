Modified graduations planned for 2020 high school graduates

Modified graduations for the county’s two high schools will be held Friday night (May 15).

Modified graduation ceremonies will be held at Gordonsville High School on Turney Ford Field beginning at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Smith County High School’s graduation will take place beginning at 7:30 at Owl Stadium.

Given May’s unpredictable weather, inclement weather dates of Saturday, May 16 and Monday, May 18 have been set.

Times will remain at 6 p.m. for Gordonsville High School and 7:30 p.m. for Smith County High School.

