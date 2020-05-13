Valedictorian selects Columbia

With the arrival of spring, most senior high school students face a difficult decision as to where to continue their education.

For Gordonsville High School valedictorian Alexandra Bryant, it was a particularly agonizing decision—but one that many students would envy.

Bryant received letters of acceptance from three Ivy League universities.

A group of eight schools located in the northeastern U.S., the Ivy League is home to some of the nation’s most elite universities in the nation, as well as top learning institutions in the world.

The schools include Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University and Yale University.

