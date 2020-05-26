Funeral services held for well-known veteran, businessman, attorney

Funeral services were held Sunday for well-known Carthage attorney, businessman, author and military veteran James Lillard Bass Jr. The Carthage resident passed away Thursday at the age of 98, two weeks shy of his 99th birthday. Funeral services were held Sunday at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Home. A 1939 graduate of Gordonsville High School, Bass enrolled at Cumberland University in Lebanon. The Smith County native’s education was temporarily interrupted by his service in World War II. Perhaps among all of his accomplishments, Bass was most proud of his military of which he authored a book entitled World War II, Fait Accompli: A historical account of the 457th Bomb Group.

