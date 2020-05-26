State road projects for Pleasant Shade, Turkey Creek, Elmwood, Carthage, Interstate 40
The state’s department of transportation has five construction projects which are underway or will be taking place in the upcoming days and weeks in various parts of the county. Projects under construction or will be taking place at a later date are in the Pleasant Shade community, Turkey Creek community, on Interstate 40, Elmwood community and in Carthage/South Carthage (Cordell Hull Bridge).
READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER!!