Businesses planned for Walton Hotel

A decades old hotel is expected to become home to multiple new downtown Carthage businesses.

As many as four businesses are expected to open as part of the Walton Hotel property which has a new owner.

Carthage native John Leftwich Jr. recently purchased the historic hotel from Digger Poindexter/Poindexter Realty and Auction.

Plans are for a new restaurant to be located on the first floor. Meanwhile, the historic building will continue to be operated as a hotel with second story rooms.

Included in the hotel purchase is the buildings which formerly housed Carthage Jewelry and the former Verizon store. At one time these two buildings were sold as separate property from the hotel. Several years ago, Poindexter purchased the hotel and two buildings, bringing the property together as a single parcel, as it was when originally built.

