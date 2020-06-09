County Fair Less Than Three Weeks Away: Free Jake Hoot concert one of this year’s highlights

One of the county’s top events is less than three weeks away.

In jeopardy of being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s county fair is set for June 29 through July 4.

For months organizers have been planning for this year’s event and recently decided to stage the county fair following recommended Center For Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and safety measures imposed by Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 38.

Going into this week, fair officials continue to work on the particulars to address health safety issues and finalize which events can be held and which will have to be modified or canceled because of CDC and Executive Order 38 health guidelines.

One constant in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is safety precautions change on a day-to-day basis. Fair officials are having to adjust to multiple regulations as the fair nears.

For youth, one of the main attractions of the fair is the carnival. Carnival rides are expected to be routinely sanitized.

