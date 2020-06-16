Officer stabbed twice; Attempted first degree murder charges

A man, who allegedly stabbed a Carthage police officer twice with a knife in the front parking lot at the James A. Clay Municipal Building (commonly know as Carthage city hall), faces attempted first degree murder charges.

The officer was attempting to take the male subject into custody for breaking a hole in the front plate glass window at city hall in the early morning hours of Thursday when the suspect allegedly pulled a knife on the officer.

In addition to attempted first degree murder, Ralph Edward Overstreet, 39, has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault and resisting arrest by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the injured officer, Patrolman Stephen Enoch, is recovering at home from injuries.

Charges were filed against Overstreet following an investigation conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The law enforcement agency was contacted by District Attorney Tommy Thompson to conduct the investigation which is routine in an officer-involved incident.

Officer Enoch was stabbed in the hand and stomach, according to an affidavit of complaint filed by TBI Special Agent Charlie Belote.

