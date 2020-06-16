Outdoor Writer Sloan passes

Award-winning outdoor writer and weekly Carthage Courier columnist John L. Sloan passed away last Tuesday, June 9.

Sloan, a Lebanon resident who had recently been in declining health, was 75.

“It is with regret that our staff here at the Courier has learned of John’s passing,” noted publisher Scott Winfree. “His passion for the outdoors, hunting, wildlife, etc. was unmatched. I’m not sure I have ever met anyone else who possessed such enthusiasm for living life the way he wanted and did.”

Sloan’s life full of influence for the outdoors was most recently noted through an email he shared with Winfree from an admirer that stated: “I enjoy reading your articles in the Carthage Courier. The content and photos have inspired me to start a YouTube channel, Get OutdoorsTn. My goal is to help inspire other people to Get Outdoors for hunting and fishing.”

Sloan’s weekly columns appeared in the Courier for the past three years and has appeared in Lebanon’s Wilson Post newspaper since 1987. His life was recently chronicled, both in the Courier and Post, in a Ken Beck feature that ran in April.

The Courier pays tribute to John Sloan with the re-printing of Beck’s feature that appears again in this June 18 issue.

Sloan captured over 150 awards in his 60-year plus writing career that included the 2002 President’s Award for best outdoor story of the year. Many of Sloan’s writings appeared in most major hunting, archery and fishing publications.

The Southeastern Outdoor Press Association, Tennessee Outdoor Writers Association and the Tennessee Press Association were among Sloan’s awards haul.

Sloan is survived by his wife Jeannie Sloan; daughter Rachael (Matt) Wrye and Jason (Jolene) Sloan; grandchildren Logan, Haven, Grayson and Charlotte; and sister Elizabeth Phillips.

According to the Wilson Post, his remains have been donated to medical science. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.