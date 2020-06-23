Back to school in August, but…

Students are expected to report to schools for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year with a half-day session on August 5, for now.

Director of Schools Barry Smith told school board members during their June meeting, at this time, plans are for all students to report back to school in August and the school system would be following the 2020-2021 school calendar.

With the typical school calendar in place, the 2020-2021 school year is expected to be anything but traditional.

Uncertainties are a part of everyday life as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds. At anytime, plans for the upcoming school year could be modified based on a possible spike in COVID-19 cases, new health guidelines, or requirements from the state’s department of education.

Director Smith informed board members the school system was increasing its ability to instruct all students using virtual means in case schools are closed again.

Schools closed this year in March and did not reopen because of the pandemic.

Also during the discussion, the director informed school board members the state has asked school systems to have an alternative plan.

An alternate school plan could include certain students attending school on certain days of the week.

Another alternate plan would be for certain grade levels to attend school from 7-11 a.m. each day and other grade levels to be at school from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

