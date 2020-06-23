County fair arrives next week; Pre-fair events scheduled for this Saturday

Events signaling the beginning of the Smith County Fair begin Saturday.

The fair is traditionally kicked-off with pre-fair activities which begin on the Saturday before the carnival rides arrive on Monday.

The fair officially runs from Monday, June 29, through Saturday, July 4.

While the goal for county fair organizers each year is for visitors to have a safe and fun time at the “Fair on the River”, this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a particular emphasis on safety.

County fair organizers planned this year’s fair following Centers For Disease Control (CDC) and Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 38 which suggests safety precautions for fairs, festivals and large gatherings.

Here are some basic safety precautions outlined/encouraged for visitors to keep in mind:

•Temperatures will be taken at the gate. Anyone with a temperature will not be admitted. (Residents may want to check their temperature before leaving home. This way they will know to stay at home, if they have a temperature instead of making the trip.)

•Residents who do not feel well or suspect they may “not feel comfortable coming out” to the fair are asked to stay home.

•Individuals and individual groups are asked to social distance to make the event safe.

•Visitors are encouraged to wear a facial covering.

•Groups of 50 are allowed in an area as long as they stay six feet apart (social distance recommendation).

Here are some basic safety precautions which fair organizers are taking to insure a safe environment:

•The owner of the carnival, James Gang Amusements, has assured organizers rides will be sanitized and cleaned regularly.

•Food court tables are to be cleaned and sprayed regularly.

•There will be no FCE exhibits which opens up the indoor agriculture center for greater social distancing. Meanwhile, Executive Order 38 expires on Tuesday, June 30. This means health safety regulations could change while the fair is taking place.

Prior to June 30, the governor is expected to announces plans to either extend health safety precautions as suggested by the executive order or regulations could be eliminated, loosened or strengthened the health for a period beginning Wednesday, July 1.

Read More In This Weeks Courier!!!