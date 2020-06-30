Work on bridge completed

The Cordell Hull Bridge reopened Monday after being temporarily closed for repair work.

The historic bridge was closed for most of the month of June while work was taking place mainly on a pier located on the South Carthage side of the bridge.

Construction work was not visible from nearby roadways as it was shielded by the leaves on the surrounding trees. Also repair work was taking place underneath the bridge.

The reconstruction work included replacing damaged concrete located between the top of a pier and the metal support underneath the roadbed which sits on top of the concrete pier.

The pier is located on the South Carthage side of the bridge on the river bank.

In order to replace the concrete a section of the bridge above the pier had to be elevated by machinery.

Some paint work was also done on the bridge.

Work was completed earlier than anticipated.

Read More In This Week’s Courier!!!