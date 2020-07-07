Early voting in August election starts next week

Early voting in the August 6 election will begin next week.

Voting will start Friday, July 17 and continue through August 1.

Sample ballot/offices up for re-election:

To assist voters, a sample ballot appears in this week’s edition of the Courier. Readers are encouraged to review the sample ballot before going to the polls in order to be familiar with offices up for election.

In the County General Election, residents will be voting in several races including road superintendent, assessor of property, school board seats in Districts 1, 2, 5 and 7, unexpired county commission terms in District 1, 5, 6 and 8, an unexpired Circuit Court Judge Division II District 15 race and unexpired term for Public Defender District 15.

In South Carthage, residents will be voting in a referendum to increase the city’s sales tax from 2 percent to 2.75 percent. The referendum reads: “Shall Ordinance Number 19-394 passed by the Town of South Carthage, which increases the sales tax rate of the town from 2.00 percent to 2.75 percent on the same privileges subject to the Retailers’ Sales tax under Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 67, Chapter 6, Parts 1-6, be approved? Residents will vote for and against the tax. Also, residents in South Carthage will participate in alderman races in Ward I and Ward II.

In addition, next month’s election includes the Democratic and Republican primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives (District 6) and Tennessee House of Representatives (District 40).

Early Voting times, locations:

Early voting will be held at the following locations:

Smith County Election Office (located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage)—

Monday-Friday—8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday—9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Late nights: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 28 and July 30.

Gordonsville Municipal Building (located at 63 Main St. East, Gordonsville)—

Wednesday—July 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday—July 30, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., late night

Friday, July 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 1, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Election Day polls will be open at 7 a.m. at the county’s eight voting precincts and close at 7 p.m.

Voting by absentee ballot:

Election officials are encouraging residents who qualify to vote absentee to request their ballots now because of an expected increase. The last day to request an absentee ballot is July 30. Election officials note it’s important for residents to get their requests in early because the law requires absentee ballots be mailed to the voter from the election office and then mailed back to election office by the voter. The returned ballot must be received at the election office by the close of voting on Election Day, meaning the earlier the request, the better the odds of the ballot being received on time.

