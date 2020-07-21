OBIT: Brandon Hesson

Mr. Brandon Ray Hesson, age 37, of Carthage, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Mr. Hesson was born July 31, 1983 in Nashville, a son of Debbie West Hesson and the late Timothy Ray Hesson. He married Jamie Bennett Hesson. Brandon worked in road construction for several years.

Funeral arrangements and completed obituary for Mr. Hesson were incomplete at press time.