HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ELECTION ARRIVES TUESDAY

(For local election results Tuesday night residents can check the Courier website for a link to the Smith County Election Commission’s website which posts results as they become available. Also, look for a recap of the election in next week’s edition of the Courier.) Residents will be participating in a presidential and several local elections Tuesday (November 3).

The race for president has been one of the most debated and divisive in years. Donald Trump (president) and Mike Pence (vice president) make up the Republican ticket in the presidential race. Joe Biden (president) and Kamala Harris (vice president) make up the Democratic ticket in the presidential race. In addition to the presidential race, there will also be state elections and elections in the county, three cities and county commission races. The November 3 elections will also include a U.S. Senate race. Bill Hagerty is the Republican Party nominee.

Marquita Bradshaw is the Democratic Party nominee. Nine Independent candidates are also seeking the position. In addition, the November election will include a race for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 6 race. Incumbent John Rose is the Republican Party nominee. Christopher Martin Finley is the Democratic Party nominee. Christopher B. Monday is running as an Independent candidate. State office race: Also, there will be a Tennessee House of Representatives race featuring incumbent Republican candidate Terri Lynn Weaver, a Lancaster resident, who is being challenged by South Carthage resident Paddy Sizemore, an Independent candidate.

In addition, there will also be city elections in South Carthage, Gordonsville and Carthage on November 3. South Carthage voters: South Carthage residents will be the latest to hold a liquor-by-the-drink referendum. Liquor-by-the-drink referendums have already been approved in Carthage and Gordonsville. The ballot for South Carthage voters reads: “For legal sales of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in the Town of South Carthage.” “Against legal sales of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in the Town of South Carthage.” Gordonsville City Election: In Gordonsville, three candidates are vying for the city’s top seat. Incumbent Mayor Milton (Duck) Gibbs is challenged by Ronnie Burton and John Potts. Also in the Gordonsville alderman race, two candidates qualified and two seats will be filled.

Sam Bowles and Jessica Dillard-Biggs are the candidates. Carthage City Election: In the Carthage election, three seats on the council will be filled and three candidates qualified. Incumbent Councilwoman Barbara Kannapal and newcomers Stephen Babcock and Jessee Peters qualified to run for the positions. In addition to elections in all three cities, two unexpired county commission terms will be filled in November. County commission races: In District 3, which includes the general areas of New Middleton, Hickman and Brush Creek, Josh Brown and Stephanie McCaleb qualified to run for the seat. In a District 6 seat, which includes Carthage, Casey Elrod was the only candidate to qualify to run in November.

