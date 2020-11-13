Obit – Mrs. Peggy Blackburn Sykes

Mrs. Peggy Blackburn Sykes, age 80, of Brush Creek, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Mrs. Sykes was born August 15, 1940 in Hickman, TN, a daughter of the late James Edward Blackburn and Mildred Virginia Gwaltney Blackburn. She married Billy Milton Sykes on December 19, 1957 and he preceded her in death on October 3, 1983. She was also preceded in death by Brother; Bobby Blackburn. Mrs. Sykes was a 1958 graduate of Gordonsville High School. She worked at the Tennessee Department of Safety / Tennessee Highway Patrol as a secretary for 17 years until she retired in March 2001. Mrs. Sykes attended the Gordonsville Nazarene Church.

Mrs. Sykes is survived by Children; Vanda (Tom) Wiley of Gordonsville, TN, Eddie Dale (Glenda) Sykes of Hickman, TN, and Cindy Sykes of Gordonsville, TN. Grandchildren; Tomi (Steve) Wiley James, Brad (Lindsey) Sykes, Lindsay (John) Foster, Ashley Griese, McKenzie (Chaz) Smith, and Jonathan Griese. Great-grandchildren; Draper, J, Baylor, Lanie, Greer, Landrie, Nevaeh, and Graham. Siblings; Barbara Jean Hale, Josephine Taylor, and Richard (Sharon) Blackburn. Sisters-in-Law; Peggy Angel Blackburn, and Faye (Bob) Williams. Brother-in-Law; Gene (Marcia) Sykes.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Sykes are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2PM with Bro. Shane Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Hill Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Blackburn officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 2PM until 7PM and on Sunday from 11AM until service time at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Union Hill Cemetery Mowing Fund.

Bass of Gordonsville