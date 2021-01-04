Obit – Mrs. Vivian Sloan Jones

Mrs. Vivian Sloan Jones, age 65 of Russell Hill, died Sunday morning, January 3 at her home. She is survived by: husband, Anthony Jones; son, Shayne Jones and wife Teresa of Tanglewood; grandson, Tyler Jones; sister, Evelyn Whitaker of Lafayette; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Eld. Charles and Joyce Taylor Jones of Russell Hill.

Mrs. Jones is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Wednesday morning, January 6 at 11:00 AM. Eld. Scott Rigsby and Eld. Gerald Ragland will officiate. Interment in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Phillip Hesson, Joe Hiett, Jerome Donoho, Mike Sloan, Mark Sloan, Paul Sloan.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Pleasant Shade Cemetery Mowing Fund.

Because of the increased number of cases of Corona Virus in Smith County, food will not be accepted at the funeral home.

