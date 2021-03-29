OBIT – Mrs. Sandra Brimm Deniston

Riddleton Community native Mrs. Sandra Brimm Deniston died at the age of 77 at 6:14 p.m. Sunday evening March 28, 2021 at the Baptist Hospital East in Memphis.

Mrs. Deniston is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and her daughter Beth Kilgore and son John Deniston will make arrangements later this week.

Mrs. Deniston is the daughter of longtime Riddleton Postmaster Gilmer Brimm and Queen Hazard Brimm.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE