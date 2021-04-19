Obit = Mr. Hubert Hall

Jackson County native Mr. Hubert Hall, now a resident of Hermitage, died at the age of 88 at 3:35 a.m. Monday morning April 19, 2021 at the Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Mr. Hall is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his wife, Ruth Mayberry Hall and children will make arrangements on Monday afternoon April 19th.

Mr. Hall was the son of the late Allison and Fannie Williams Hall.

Complete obituary information will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

